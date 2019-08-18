Reading rolls past Trenton

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils rolled to a 7-1 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. David Parkinson gave up just one run in his start as he limited Trenton to three hits in the victory.

With the win, Reading (33-24, 72-52) remains atop the Eastern Division standings with 16 games left in the regular season.

The Thunder took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but then the Fightins took it from there. In the fourth, Reading struck for three runs. A bases-loaded walk and two RBI singles put the hosts up top 3-1. Then the Fightins soared from there, helped by Mickey Moniak's triple in the seventh inning.

The series is set to conclude on Sunday with first pitch at 2:15 p.m.