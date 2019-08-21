Sports

Reading rolls to 7-1 win over Portland

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Maine - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-1 on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. Connor Seabold earned his first win as he pitched six innings in the start for Reading where he gave up just one run on five hits.

The Fightins (32-25, 74-53) remains five games ahead of Hartford and 6.5 games ahead of Portland in the eastern division. There are just 13 games left in the regular season.

Reading led 2-1 after five innings when the team rallied to score four runs in the sixth frame. Josh Stephen hit that led to a fielding error by Portland allowed two runs to score. Then Nick Maton hit an RBI double and he then crossed the plate via an RBI single by Jose Gomez.

The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at noon.

