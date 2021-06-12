READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins posted an 8-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The R-Phils recorded seven extra-base hits while the team's pitching limited the Yard Goats to just three hits in the contest.
Reading scored in the game's first three innings as the hosts built a 6-0 lead after three frames. Hartford's lone run came in the fourth to make it 6-1, but two more runs crossed the plate in the eighth to secure the victory for the Fightins.
Jack Perkins pitched four innings in the start for Reading and allowed just one run on three hits. The bullpen then combined for five no-hit innings. Kyle Dohy earned the victory.
The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.