Reading Fightin Phils - R-Phils logo

The Reading Fightins defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 8-3 on Friday night. The win moved the R-Phils to 40-60 this year.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning, but the Fightins began to pull away in the third frame with three runs that inning. Reading scored twice in the fifth and eighth innings to secure the win.

Bryson Stott and Matt Kroon each homered for the Fightins in the win.

The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6 p.m.