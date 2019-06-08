Sports

Reading rolls to 9-4 win over Senators

R-Phils' offense explodes in home win

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins returned home and score a 9-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday night. With the win the R-Phils improved to 33-24 this season. The Fightins are now just one game back of first place in the division with just 10 games left in the first half of the season.

Adonis Medina pitched six innings in his start for Reading. He earned the win, his fourth straight.

Reading's offense rolled in the win. The hosts hit three home runs and smacked three doubles, which were half of their total hits. Among those homers was a grand slam by Darick Hall.

The two teams are slated to play on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

