READING, Pa. - The Reading boys' basketball team played host to the four seeded, and upset minded Muhlenberg Muhls. Down the stretch the Red Knights were too much to handle, running away to a 75-55 victory.
In a matchup with plenty of eyes on it, the Red Knights once again proved to be the perennial power Berks County.
Muhlenberg jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter before the Red Knights took control of the game. The Muhls would get within three in the third quarter, and then the Red Knights attacked again, pushing the lead to 13.
Daniel Alcantara and Ruben Rodriguez helped to pace the Red Knights offense. Alcantara finished with 16 points and Rodriguez added 15 more in the win.
The Red Knights head to another District title game, and they'll be facing a familiar foe. Reading and Wilson will play for the fourth time this season, and the second time with a title on the line Friday night at Berks Catholic.