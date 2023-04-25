PORTLAND, Me. -
The Mariners getting on the board first in this one, Connor Doherty with the strike in the first period, but the Royals would respond shortly after. Jacob Gaucher with the equalizer, the lone Royals goal in the opening period.
Heading into the second period the Mariners would hold a, 2-1 lead. Charlie Gerard would net the next equalizer for the Royals to tie things up in the second period.
That's all the Royals would get in the second as the Mariners took control from there with two more goals for the, 4-2 lead heading into the third.
The final period would be all Mariners in this one, bringing the series level at two games apiece. A pivotal game five is set for Wednesday night in Maine before returning to Santander Arena for games six and if necessary game seven.
(Video Courtesy: WGME)