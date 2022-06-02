Reading Royals announce protected players list

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals have announced their protected players list following the 2021-22 season.
The Royals retain the rights to 23 players in total, 18 of those player skated for the club this past season. They'll be keeping all 23 of those players they have the rights to.
On the list there's 13 forwards, eight defenseman and two goaltenders.
Protected List:
Forwards (13): Frank DiChiara, Kevin Conley, Kenny Hausinger, Trevor Gooch, Brayden Low, Grant Cooper, Thomas Ebbing, Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Jacob Pritchard, Zane Franklin, Corey Mackin, Matt Schmalz
Defensemen (8): Garrett Cecere, Patrick McNally, Garret Cockerill, Dominic Cormier, Mike Chen, Mike Crocock, Aaron Titcomb, Rob Michel
Goaltender (2): Hayden Hawkey, Logan Flodel