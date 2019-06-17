Reading Royals announce season-ending roster

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals announced their season-ending roster on Monday as the ECHL club makes preparations to offer new deals to several of those individuals. In total 19 players were listed on the final roster for the Royals, who could have put as many as 20 on there.

Here is the full season-ending roster for the Royals:

Forwards (12): Trevor Gooch, Corey Mackin, Tyler Brown, Kevin Goumas, Alex Roos, Frank DiChiara, Brayden Low, Josh MacDonald, Chris McCarthy, Steven Swavely, Adam Schmidt, Adam Marsh

Defensemen (6): Joe Houk, Sam Becker, Charlie Vasaturo, Vinny Muto, Jimmy Mazza, Travis Armstrong

Goaltender (1): Andrew D'Agostini

Teams specifically name certain players to this roster each year as they head into the off-season negotiations and signing periods. Each team is able to reserve the rights for up to eight players by extending them qualifying offers by June 30. Only players who signed an ECHL contract in the 2018-19 season are allowed to be named to a team's season-ending roster.