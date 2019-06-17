BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry - more >>

Sports

Reading Royals announce season-ending roster

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals announced their season-ending roster on Monday as the ECHL club makes preparations to offer new deals to several of those individuals. In total 19 players were listed on the final roster for the Royals, who could have put as many as 20 on there.

Here is the full season-ending roster for the Royals:

Forwards (12): Trevor Gooch, Corey Mackin, Tyler Brown, Kevin Goumas, Alex Roos, Frank DiChiara, Brayden Low, Josh MacDonald, Chris McCarthy, Steven Swavely, Adam Schmidt, Adam Marsh

Defensemen (6): Joe Houk, Sam Becker, Charlie Vasaturo, Vinny Muto, Jimmy Mazza, Travis Armstrong

Goaltender (1):  Andrew D'Agostini

Teams specifically name certain players to this roster each year as they head into the off-season negotiations and signing periods. Each team is able to reserve the rights for up to eight players by extending them qualifying offers by June 30. Only players who signed an ECHL contract in the 2018-19 season are allowed to be named to a team's season-ending roster.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Whitehall edges Easton in OT

Whitehall edges Easton in OT

Wilson notches 5-1 victory over Reading

Wilson notches 5-1 victory over Reading

Liberty names Hall new wrestling coach

Liberty names Hall new wrestling coach

Nationals handle Phillies 7-2, reduce magic number to 3

Nationals handle Phillies 7-2, reduce magic number to 3

Downingtown West, Wyomissing stay atop latest Big Ticket rankings

Downingtown West, Wyomissing stay atop latest Big Ticket rankings

Sterling of Perk Valley snags Triple Hot Play of Week honors

Sterling of Perk Valley snags Triple Hot Play of Week honors

Giants Barkley has high ankle sprain, reportedly out 4-8 weeks
Associated Press

Giants Barkley has high ankle sprain, reportedly out 4-8 weeks

Phantoms unveil training camp schedule, roster

Phantoms unveil training camp schedule, roster

Royals receive Cuddemi for future considerations

Royals receive Cuddemi for future considerations

Royals release training camp dates for 2019-20 campaign

Royals release training camp dates for 2019-20 campaign