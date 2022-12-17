The Royals completed a weekend sweep of Trois-Rivieres on Saturday with a 4-2 victory at Colisee Videotron.
Four different players scored for Reading, who never trailed in the contest. Mason Millman got the Royals on the board in the first period and after a scoreless second, the teams combined for five goals in the final 20 minutes.
Pat Nagel stopped 24 shots for Reading and Evan Barratt, Dom Cormier, and Garrett McFadden all scored in the thord period.
The Royals will return to Santander Arena to host Maine on Wednesday.