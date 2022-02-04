ST. JOHN'S, NL - Reading rallied back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to force overtime and defeat Newfoundland 4-3 on a game-winner from Jacob Pritchard at Mary Brown's Center.
Pritchard finished with a goal and two assists and Dominic Cormier added a goal and an assist as the Royals put even more distance between themselves and the second place Growlers.
Cormier had tied it with under five minutes remaining in regulation with his ninth goal of the season which was setup by Pritchard.
Reading had the only two shots of the overtime period, ending things when Pritchard netted his 12th goal on the assist from Cormier at 1:23.
Frank DiChiara and Jackson Cressey also found the net for the Royals, who can sweep the set from Newfoundland when the teams meet again on Saturday.