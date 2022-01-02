Despite leading 2-0 and 3-2, the Reading Royals were not able to earn any points as host Worcester rallied for a 5-3 win at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.
Trevor Gooch and Patrick McNally scored goals midway through the first and second periods, respectively as the Royals took a 2-0 lead. The Railers answered with a pair of goals in the second period to knot the score heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.
Patrick Bajkov netted his seventh goal of the season, and first since Nov. 10, to put the visitors back on top early in the third period. Worcester answered with the equalizer 14 seconds later and tacked on two more to provide the final margin of victory.
The Royals are back in action Wednesday at the Wheeling Nailers. They will return home Friday against the Railers.