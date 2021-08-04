READING, Pa. - When the puck drops for the 2021-22 season in Reading, a new voice will be heard over the airwaves calling the games.
Dylan Coyle has been named the new play-by-play voice for the Royals games. Coyle has spent recent seasons with the organization as a Media Relations Assistant.
The Temple University, and Oxford, Pennsylvania native has been waiting for hockey to return to Santander Arena. The year absence from the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made this long awaited return worth it for Coyle.