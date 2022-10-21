READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals will open the 2022-23 ECHL regular season against the team that knocked them out of the postseason in May when they take on Newfoundland on Friday evening at the Mary Brown Centre.
The roster will be a mix of new faces along with some returning players under first-year head coach James Henry who replaced the departing Kirk MacDonald over the summer.
"I think the guys who came before us set a culture of winning and being a successful team," said defensman Garrett McFadden. "For the guys who are back you just want to pick up right where you left off."
After the weekend in Canada, the Royals will open the home schedule on October 29 against Indy Fuel at Santander Arena.