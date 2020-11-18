READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals have decided to opt-out of the upcoming 2020-21 season. The Royals will be joining the rest of the North Division with this decision, as all the other teams voluntarily suspended their seasons as well.
With this decision being made, the Royals will now celebrate their 20th anniversary during the 2021-22 season.
The roster for the upcoming season had already been set prior to this announcement by the organization. For those players on the team, they will become free agents. The signing period for those entering free agency will start in December.