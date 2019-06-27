Sports

Reading Royals re-sign DiChiara

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals re-signed forward Frank DiChiara for the 2019-20 season, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. DiChiara was a key member of the ECHL team a year ago.

DiChiara had a career-high 16 goals and 42 points last season with the Royals, which was just his second season of his professional career. He played in 71 contests for Reading.

"I really enjoyed coming to the rink every day last season trying to get better," DiChiara said via the team's news release. "Playing in Reading felt like home and I think I was really put in a position to succeed as soon as I got there. [Head Coach Kirk] MacDonald and the rest of the staff trusted me. I'm really looking forward to this season." 

The Yale product started last year's campaign strong for the Royals as he registered points in the first five games with the club. He was also pivotal late in games as he had three game-winning goals for Reading.

The Royals' home opener is set for Oct. 19.

