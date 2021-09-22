READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals 20th Anniversary season is right around the corner. Following the team backing out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the Royals players spent last season with other teams.
Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald spent last year with both Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia as an assistant.
MacDonald is looking forward to being back in Reading with his players. Several members of the team from last year will be back; Brayden Low, Frank DiChara, David Drake and more.
The Royals head coach commenting on the return, just thankful that his players found other places to play, rather than a whole year off.