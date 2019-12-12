READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals announced on Thursday that forward Ralph Cuddemi signed a professional tryout contract with the Laval Rocket of the AHL. Cuddemi led the ECHL in goals and points so far this season.
This is the first time in Cuddemi's professional hockey career that he signed an AHL professional try-out deal during the regular season. The 26-year old is in the midst of his fourth professional season.
The Royals return home to the Santander Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. against Brampton.