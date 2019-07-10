Reading's Darick Hall wins Eastern League home run derby

RICHMOND, Va. - Reading Fightins slugger Darick Hall won the 2019 Eastern League Home Run Derby on Tuesday evening at The Diamond, the home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The crown marks the second straight season that a member of the R-Phils has captured the derby title. Deivy Grullon won the contest a year ago.

Hall had 175 overall points and took a commanding lead that no one else could catch up to.

In the Western League's battle, which also took place on the same field Tuesday night, Isaac Paredes of the Erie SeaWolves won.

Tuesday's home run derby is part of this week's all-star festivities in Richmond. The all-star game is set for Wednesday night.