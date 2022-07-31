ERIE, Pa. - Reading snaps their skid with a win to end the series in Erie, 5-4 over the SeaWolves. The Fightin Phils had eight straight losses prior to Sunday.
Simon Muzziotti scored the first run of the game with a solo home run in the first inning. He would finish with two RBIs on the night for the Fightins, his second coming in the fourth inning to give the Fightins a 3-2 lead.
The SeaWolves and Fightins traded blows all game, each holding the lead and tying things up.
Late in the game, Sal Gozzo rips a line drive in the top of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie.
Reading would hold off the SeaWolves in the bottom half of the frame for the win.