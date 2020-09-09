READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board got together for an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to re-vote on allowing sports to occur. It was a close tally, but they ultimately repeated their "no" vote 5-3.
The board met for nearly two hours to reach a second conclusion to suspend the season. This coming after Reading High School student athletes rallied outside the Giegle Complex Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to save their seasons.
Reading football coach Andre Doyle will continue his work as usual even without a season. Doyle expressed his condolences for the kids who lost their seasons.
The decision means that Reading will be the only Berks League school not participating this Fall.