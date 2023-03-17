READING, Pa. - Reading hosting Atlanta on Friday night opening a weekend series with the Gladiators. The Royals with an offensive explosion in the win, 8-2.
Starting the game off quickly, the Royals would get goals from Jacob Gautier and Devon Paliani in the first period for the early, 2-0 lead over the Gladiators. They would add another to take a, 3-0 lead into the second.
Eight goals scored between the first and second periods for the Royals, they net five in the second en route to the win.
these two teams will play again on Sunday night.