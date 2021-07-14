READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils dropped their second straight game to Portland on Wednesday night, 5-2.
The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but back-to-back one-run innings by the Fightins tied things up by the third inning. A Rodolfo Duran solo home run in the second, and a RBI double by Jorge Bonifacio in the third were the lone runs for Reading.
Portland would tack on two more runs in the fifth inning, and an insurance run in the seventh, en route to their second straight win in the series and ninth straight overall.
Reading and Portland continue their series tomorrow night, the Fightins looking to avoid an 0-3 start in it.