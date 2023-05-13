READING, Pa. - Reading and New Hampshire have traded wins in the early going of the series so far, with the Fisher Cats up one. Friday night, another lopsided affair with the Fisher Cats knocking off the Fightin Phils, 14-6.
Top of the first inning the Fisher Cats getting right to work, a three-run home run from Orelvis Martinez would put them up, 4-0. He would end the night with two home runs.
The Fightins would respond in the bottom of the first with three runs of their own. Carlos De La Cruz would launch a two-run home run off the video board, followed by a Matt Kroon RBI line drive, 4-3 through one inning.
After the Fisher Cats response in the second to grab a brief lead, the Fightins would give up a rally to the Fisher Cats starting in the third and they would never look back.