READING, Pa. - Reading scores the first goal of the game, but it would be their only goal of the night in a, 3-1 loss to the Allen Americans.
The Royals got on the board around the nine minute mark of the first period, Shane Sellar finding the back of the net. They would hold a 1-0 lead halfway into the second period before the Americans would equalize.
This 1-1 tie would go into the third period, just 51 seconds into the final period the Americans would net the game winner. The third goal for the Americans coming by way of an empty net in the final two minutes of the contest.
These two teams will hit the ice again on Sunday afternoon.