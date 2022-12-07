READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to the Allen Americans on Wednesday night, and the Royals would continue their hot streak with a, 5-2 win.
Max Newton would score the first and last goal of the game for a two goal night in the Royals win. He would also assist on an equalizing goal from Charlie Gerard in the first period.
The only two Americans goals came in the first, and things would be all square at two heading into the second period.
Just under a minute into the third, Mason Millman would send home what would be the game winning goal for the Royals. Devon Paliani would score in the period as well, the Royals third goal scorer of the night.
Reading is now 12-5 overall on the season, having won five straight and 11 of their last 12. They will play Allen two more times this weekend.