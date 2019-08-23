Sports

Reading scores twice on two hits in 2-1 win

HARTFORD, CT. - The Reading Fightins scored twice on just two runs in a 2-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats  on Thursday night at Dunkin Donuts Park. Spencer Howard pitched six strong innings in the win for the R-Phils as he limited the Yard Goats to just three hits.

Reading (36-25, 75-53) took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame via a sacrifice fly by Alec Bohm. The Fightin Phils pushed the lead to 2-0 in the third with a sacrifice fly by Luke Williams.

Harford's lone run, which was unearned, came in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The two teams play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

