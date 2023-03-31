READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals locked up their spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs on Friday night. The Royals cruising to a, 6-2 win over Trois-Riveres at Santander Arena.
All knotted up at one through the first period, the Royals would grab the lead under a minute into the second. Max Newton firing one on net and getting the goal. All of 30 seconds later, Jacob Gaucher would net his 21st goal of the season pushing the Royals lead to, 3-1.
The Royals would score four goals in the second period, holding a, 5-2 advantage heading into the third.
Adding one in the third, the Royals would lock up their playoff spot.