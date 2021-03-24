READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys' basketball team will be competing for their second state title on Saturday. To capture state gold, the Red Knights will have to get through Archbishop Wood.
Players remember watching the 2017 team capture state gold, a memory that they're using as motivation heading to Hershey. Xavier Davis commenting that they want to be apart of that same legacy.
Heading into their state final showdown with Archbishop Wood, the Red Knights are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Their semi-final win over Upper St. Clair, one of the best games they've played all year.
Rene Rodriguez knows they need to continue their high level of play in practice for it to keep translating during game time.
The PIAA 6A boys' basketball state final is slated for 7:30PM on Saturday night at the Giant Center.