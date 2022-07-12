READING, Pa. - Reading opens the homestand with a shutout win over New Hampshire, 6-0 on Tuesday night.
The Fightin Phils scored two runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Three Reading batters driving in five of the runs, with one coming from an error.
Johan Camargo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one walk. Camargo is beginning a rehab assignment with the Fightins this week.
On the mound, Ethan Lindow earned the win, allowing just five hits over six innings and striking out five, Fisher Cats batters. It's Lindlow's second win of the season.