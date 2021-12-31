READING, Pa. - Reading looking for their second straight home win since returning to the ice.
The Royals would blank Worcester, 2-0 on their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. On of the several promotions pushed back due to scheduling changes. The team also wore their ugly holiday sweater jerseys for the game.
The Wailers and Royals were scoreless through three periods of play before Reading broke the deadlock. Patrick McNally with the first goal of the game, and Thomas Ebbing would follow up a few minutes later for the 2-0 lead.
Goaltender Tristan Cote-Cazenave would record a shutout in his first professional start.