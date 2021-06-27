READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in three weeks to close out their series against Binghamton.
The Rumble Ponies edged out the Fightins, 10-8 in 10 innings on Sunday night. They scored three runs in the eighth to tie it, and added the winning two runs in the tenth.
Madison Stokes was swinging a hot bat for the Fightins, he had two home runs on the night. A three-run shot in the first inning and a solo home run in the third inning.
The Fightins had jumped out to a 7-1 lead through four innings, before the Rumble Ponies began to come back.
Reading will get a day off before starting a series in Erie on Tuesday.