READING, Pa. - Reading sweeps New Hampshire in their Wednesday doubleheader to jump start the final homestand of the 2022 season.
The Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats in a high scoring affair to start the day of baseball, the Fightins coming out on top, 11-10.
Reading would be in control most of the early game, jumping out to a 6-3 lead thanks to an Ethan Wilson single that drove home two runs. Jhailyn Ortiz scoring on that hit thanks to aggressive base running that forced an error.
Wilson would eventually walk-it-off for the Fightins following a blown four-run lead.
Game two, pitching shutting down the Fisher Cats bats, as the Fightins blank them, 4-0.