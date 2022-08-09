HARRISBURG, Pa. - Reading continues their hot streak to open a new series on Tuesday night. The Fightin Phils hit the road to Harrisburg and took game one, 13-2.
The Fightins scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning and never looked back, even after giving a run right back in the bottom of the second.
Wendell Rijo and McCarthy Tatum each finished with three RBIs in the win. Each with a three-run home run in the Fightins nine-run, ninth inning to close out the game. Aldrem Corredor and Madison Stokes each had home runs as well for the Fightins, totally four on the night for the team.
Tuesday marked Readings fourth straight win.