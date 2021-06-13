READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins kept their recent hot streak going on Sunday with a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats. The Fightins have won six out of their last seven games.
The Fightins found themselves in an early hole, down 4-0 after three innings of play. They would begin to make their comeback in the fourth inning thanks to a pair of RBI hits from Matt Vierling and Jorge Bonifacio.
Reading would pull closer in the sixth with a Madison Stokes solo home run. In the seventh the Fightins would take the lead, Vierling drove home his second run with a single to tie the game.
Bonifacio followed up the RBI single with a three-run home run to give the Fightins the 7-4 lead.
Reading will get a day off before beginning a six game series with Harrisburg on Tuesday.