READING, Pa. - Reading allows just three hits in, 5-1 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night.
Four Fightin Phils pitchers combined to strike out 10 Rumble Ponies batters, Jack Perkins earning the win, his first of the season. Ofreidy Gomez striking out five of the 10 batters over two innings.
Reading would grab a 2-0 lead in the third inning, Aldrem Corredor with a two-run single. A fielder's choice and sac-fly in the fifth inning pushing the Fightins lead to three, 4-1.
The Fightins are 18-23 on the season.