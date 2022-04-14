AKRON, Oh. - Reading drops game three in their series against Akron, 5-3 on Thursday night.
The Fightin Phils grabbed a brief lead right from the start, Wendell Rijo with an RBI single for the 1-0 lead. The Rubber Ducks would make that lead short lived with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Reading wouldn't lead again, but they would get within one-run in the sixth with. a two runs. One scored by way of a wild pitch, allowing Jhailyn Ortiz to score. Kevin Vicuna would drive in the second one with an RBI single.
Akron would score an insurance run in the eighth to assure the win.