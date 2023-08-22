HARRISBURG, Pa. - Reading's bats were held in check during their series opening loss to Harrisburg on Tuesday night, 5-1. The Senators grabbed the lead early on and never looked back.
Through the first three innings of the game, the Senators jumped out to a, 5-0 lead.
On the other side of the field, the Fightins struggled to put the ball in play. They managed just three hits over the course of the game, their lone run coming in the ninth inning.
Marcus Lee Sang ripped an RBI double to prevent the shutout for the Fightins.