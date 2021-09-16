BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - After a game one win, and cancellation on Wednesday, Reading falls to Binghamton on Thursday night, 6-2.
The Fightins surrendered an early lead, but would take a 2-1 advantage into the fourth following a solo shot by Josh Stephen and sac-fly from Bryson Stott. These accounting for the lone two runs of the game for the Fightins.
Bottom of the fourth, the Rumble Ponies would put three runs up on the board and take the lead back for good, 4-2. They would tack on two more runs in the eighth.
Reading and Binghamton begin the final three games of the series starting on Friday.