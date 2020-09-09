READING, Pa. - Reading High School student athletes from varying sports rallied in front of the Geigle Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Their cause, to have sports played this season.
The school board voted to suspend all extracurricular activities due to health and safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The student athletes wanted their voices to be heard to show the school board how badly they want to push on with their seasons. The school board is scheduled to hold another meeting, many hopeful they overturn their original decision.