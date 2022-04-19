READING, Pa. - Reading returning home looking for better fortune in Baseballtown, unfortunately they wouldn't get it in game one against Harrisburg. The Senators cruising to a 12-5 wn.
It got away from the Fightins early-on as the Senators grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first, and would double it up in the third.
Jhailyn Ortiz would get one back for the Fightins in the bottom of the third with a RBI double to score Logan O'Hoppe. They wouldn't get much else going the rest of the night.
Reading falls to 3-7 on the young season.