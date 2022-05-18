SOMERSET, N.J. - One Somerset run in the eighth inning breaks the late tie and hands Reading their second loss of the series, 7-6.
The Fightins started off hot, running out to a 4-0 lead through the first inning. Jack Conley with the biggest swing of the inning, a three-run double to break the game open early.
Vito Friscia would push the Fightins lead to five, with a RBI single in the third inning.
The Patriots comeback would start in the third inning, getting three runs back to cut the deficit down to, two. Logan O'Hoppe would continue his hot streak in the fifth with a solo home run to push the lead back to three, 6-3.
By the sixth inning the Patriots would tie the game up, and in the eighth they'd take the lead.
Reading falls to 16-19 on the season.