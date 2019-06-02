Reading sweeps doubleheader with Richmond

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils swept the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a doubleheader at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday evening. The Fightins won the first game 2-1 and the second contest, 7-6. With the pair of wins, the R-Phils are now 29-21 this season.

Richmond scored in the top of the first inning in the opener of the twinbill, but that was it as the Fightins scored twice to earn the win. It was a pitchers' duel as the Flying Squirrels had two hits and the Fightins had three. Adonis Medina earned the win for Reading.

In the second game, the offenses shined as the teams combined for 13 runs on 16 hits. The scoring started in the third inning as Richmond plated four in the top of the inning, but Reading responded with two of their own in the home half. The Fightin Phils tacked on three in the fifth and two in the sixth to have just enough to withstand a two-run comeback attempt in the seventh by the Flying Squirrels.

The teams continue the series on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Video courtesy of Service Electric.