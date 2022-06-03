HARTFORD, Ct. - Reading sweeps the doubleheader on Thursday night over Hartford, holding the Yard Goats to just one run over two games. The Fightins talking game one, 4-1 and game two, 1-0.
Logan O'Hoppe driving in two runs in the first game to lead the way for the Fightins. His two-run homerun in the fourth giving the Fightins the lead for good.
On the mound, James McArthur earned the win, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out five.
Game two, Jhailyn Ortiz scoring the lone run of the game, a home run in the fourth inning for the Fightins. The pitching staff would do the rest en route to the win.
Four Fightins pitchers would combine for 11 strikeouts.