READING, Pa. - At the Geigle Complex, the Reading Holiday Tournament wrapped up on Wednesday night. Both Red Knights programs bringing home the titles.
In the boys bracket, the Red Knights fought back to knock off the defending PIAA-3A champions, Devon Prep, 58-50.
The Red Knights surviving the initial Prep onslaught, trailing 13-2 early on in this one. By halftime they fought all the way back to get within two heading into the break, 27-25.
Second half, the Red Knights began to make their presence felt on the court, slowly pulling away from Prep. Myles Grey playing a major part in this one finishing with 28 points, he would be named tournament MVP.
On the girls side of the tournament, the Lady Red Knights rolled past JP McClaskey, 57-39 completing the Holiday Tournament sweep.
This one was almost never in doubt for the Red Knights from the start, they lead by 10 heading into the second quarter of play. That lead expanded to 17 by halftime.
Three Red Knights scorers helping to lead the team to victory - Tamiya Collier, Ashanti Chapman and Lex Rodriguez. Collier leading all scorers with 13, Chapman not too far behind with 10 and Rodriguez with seven. Those three combining for 30 of the Red Knights 57 points.