WORCESTER, Ma. - Reading completed a three-game sweep of Worcester on Wednesday night with a resounding, 6-2 win over the Railers.
The Royals opened the game with a four goal outburst in the first period to grab a, 4-1 lead through the first period of play. Max Newton scoring both of his goals in the opening period, he led all scorers in the win.
Newton's first and second goals tied the game and then gave the Royals the lead back.
Four other skaters found the back of the net for the Royals in the win. Trey Bradley adding the finishing touches with the sixth Royals goal, he also assisted on Alec Butchers game opening goal.
The Royals sit at 5-4-1 in the early going, currently sitting in third.