READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys basketball team has a chance to bring home the program's third PIAA title on Saturday. The Red Knights riding and impressive 22-game win streak into the title game.
Awaiting the Red Knights in the title game, Roman Catholic, the reigning champions out of the Philadelphia Catholic League. The Cahillite's are 27-3 overall on the season.
This is a Reading team that has showcased its talent all season long, something that wasn't in question coming into the year.
That talent just a part of what has led them to this point. The time spent in the gym before and during the season has shown in the Red Knights play, capturing county and district gold. Now, they're just one win away from a second title in the last three years.
Tip off in the 6A title game is set for Saturday night at 8 PM in Hershey.