NEWFOUNDLAND - Reading moves within one game of advancing to the next round with a, 6-5 win. over Newfoundland on Wednesday.
The Royals scored three goals in the first period to set the tone in this one. Trevor Gooch scoring one of his two goals in the first period to open the scoring in this one.
Brennan Saulnier also netting two goals in the win. Patrick Bajkov and Frank DiChiara scoring the other two Royals goals.
The Growlers would score two goals in the second period to get within one goal heading into the third period. Reading would immediately put a halt to the comeback with the first, two goals of the third period.
Reading and Newfoundland will play game five on Thursday night.