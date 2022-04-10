READING, Pa. - Three home runs in the late innings rallied the Fightin Phils to a 5-3 win over Somerset on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Trailing 3-0, Jonathan Guzman hit a two-run home run in the seventh to close the deficit. Jhailyn Ortiz tied things with a solo shot in the ninth and then Wendell Rijo delivered a game-winning two-run home run with one out in the ninth for the walk off win.
It was the first win of the season for Reading after opening the season with back-to-back losses to the Patriots. The Fightin Phils head to Akron for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday.