READING, Pa. - Following their first loss of the series, the Reading Fightin Phils responding in a rain shortened game with a win, 2-1.
Both locked into a pitchers duel in the early going of Friday nights game, Hartford scoring the first run in the fourth inning. Austin Ross came into the game for the Fightins in the third inning, allowing just the one run and only two hits while earning the win.
The Fightins would strike in the bottom of the fifth with a RBI single by Matt Vierling, and then Madison Stokes would hit a sac-fly for the lead.
Game five of this series is set for 6:45 PM on Saturday night.